Marquez to guest at Fallbrook Art Association meeting

FALLBROOK – The guest artist for the Fallbrook Art Association’s October meeting is Victoria Alexander Marquez, who will demonstrate how she creates “a visual symphony of nature” with paper and paint.

The meeting will be held Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook School of Arts, 310 E. Alvarado St. The workshop will be held Oct. 23.

Marquez has a fine arts degree from the College of Arts and Crafts, Oakland, California. She has silk-screened and hand painted fabric and clothing and now creates mixed media pieces.

“I am fascinated with color, pattern and space,” said Marquez.

All interested can come see her process for creating these beautiful works at the meeting. She will start with a critique of members’ work – only one piece each. Then, after a short business meeting, Marquez will give her demonstration.

Marquez’ class will fill up quickly so bring a check for the workshop. For more information, see fallbrookartassn.org .

The Fallbrook Art Association’s fall show at the Brandon Gallery on Main Ave. is on display now through Oct. 29, Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The reception will be Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.