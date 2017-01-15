New art exhibits open at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – “Women Who Print” and “Totems” art exhibitions will open at the Fallbrook Library on Jan. 15 and run through March 3.

On Friday, Jan. 20, there will be a reception for the artists from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library. Live music and refreshments will be served and all are welcome to attend this free event.

In the community room, “Women Who Print” will feature women printmakers and on the reading patio, ”Totems” will display towering glass sculptures.

Denise Kraemer, curator of the print show, is a printmaking instructor at Riverside Community College and at Cal State San Bernardino. Her credentials include lecturing, curating, and solo exhibiting.

She has invited accomplished women printmakers, saying, “Part of the enchantment of printmaking has to do with the notion of magic. The phenomenon encompasses curiosity, wonder and discovery and you don’t know what you will end up with until you pull the paper away from the matrix. I believe the work in this collection will influence many generations, using symbols, characters and textures linked with change: life, death, new directions, health, and stability, lack of comfort and the passage of time.”

These printmakers are Leslie Brown, Tammy Greenwood, Donna Morin, Nancy Macko, Jan Harvey, Karen Kauffman, Karen Karlsson, Ann Bingham-Freeman, Lizabeth Marin, Froukje Schaafsma-Smith and Kraemer. Monoprints, chine colle, woodcuts, dry point etching, lithography and encaustic printmaking will be on display.

Merrill Everett will exhibit several fantastic “Totems” on the reading patio. These blown glass structures are colorful and extremely imaginative. They are perhaps the most creative sculptural pieces that have been shown here. Everett cut his teeth on ceramics but gravitated toward glass because the gratification was immediate and there was a true sense of cooperation and community among glass blowers.

After graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a business and arts degree and earning a master’s of fine art from Claremont Graduate School, Everett taught glassblowing at Orange Coast College. He built the glass studios at Scripps Claremont, and the Orange County Fairgrounds and founded the Fallbrook School of the Arts Ceramics and Glass programs.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information, call (760) 731-7470.