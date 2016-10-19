New public art installation displayed on Alvarado and Vine intersection

FALLBROOK − At the pocket park on the northeast corner of Alvarado and Vine, there is a different piece of public art called “Fred and Ginger,” a metal mix sculpture by artist Steve Reiman. This location is part of a rotating art space sponsored by Fallbrook Art in Public Places. The new sculpture replaces “Osprey” which was the first art display at the pocket park, which was created May 2015. This space was honored by the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance last year for its landscape.

The artist of the new “Fred and Ginger” sculpture, Steve Reiman, graduated from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, CA and now resides in the Joshua Tree area. He uses a variety of materials that endure outdoor weather including stone, stainless steel, bronze and weathered steel.

Art in Public Places is a division of Fallbrook Arts Inc. a non profit 501(c)3 corporation. Their vision is to help Fallbrook become a widely known art destination by continuing the installation of public works of art created by local, regional and nationally known artists. The program is funded by donations and an annual fundraiser in March.