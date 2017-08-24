Now at the Fallbrook Art Center: The Find Magnified

FALLBROOK – The Find Magnified show offers one-of-a kind, affordable artful gifts in a wide variety of media and styles, including glass, wood, ceramics, jewelry, wearable art, mixed media, greeting cards and much more. All works are handmade by 30 regional artists and artisans.

Admission is free for this show, which is open daily through Aug. 27. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Since opening Aug. 10, the show has drawn record visitors who exclaim, “I just love it, I can buy unique gifts at very reasonable prices”.

The Fallbrook Art Center, open since 1996, is dedicated to providing a venue for arts exhibition and awareness that serves the communities of the region. The Center provides access to visual art of the finest quality with related educational and interpretive programs.

The art center, a division of Fallbrook Arts, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.

Residents can support the arts in their community by visiting this show. For more information, go to www.fallbrookartcenter.org.