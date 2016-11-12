Ragland paintings win awards

FALLBROOK – Local artist Jack Ragland recently won awards in two different art competitions.

Ragland’s “Vineyard Carriage” was awarded second place in the 9th annual Ralph Love Plein Air Competition, sponsored by the City of Temecula and open to all artists. This painting along with two other Ragland works – as well as other competing artists’ paintings – can be viewed at The Merc, 4205 Main Street, Temecula, through Nov. 30.

Ragland also won the People’s Choice award as well as a Judge’s award for “Day at the Fair” at the Temecula Valley Art League. This painting along with works of other artists will be on display at the Bob Burton Center for the Performing Arts, 2400 S. Stage Coach, Fallbrook, for six months.