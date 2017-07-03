Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Local artist Jack Ragland took Third Prize in Acrylic-Landscape at the San Diego County Fair for his work shown here, “Desert View from Highway 74”. Ragland also has a second piece, “Acacia Gold”, on display at the 2017 Exhibition of Fine Art. Artist Natasha Ragland, daughter of Jack Ragland, is shown with her painting entitled, “The Beye View”, which earned Honorable Mention in Acrylic-Landscape at the San Diego County Fair. It was one of two works she got juried into the fair’s 2017 Exhibition of Fine Art. Her other painting was “Wagon Ride” in the category of the Fair Theme, “Where the West Is Fun”. There were only 650 pieces juried in out of 1,650 entries. Raglands have success at the fair added by Newsroom on July 3, 2017 View all posts by Newsroom → Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.