San Diego schools and non-profits celebrate at Friends of Fallbrook Community Center

Friday December 1st was the annual tree lighting at the Friends of Fallbrook Community Center.
Many leaders of the community, non-profits, and honorary guests were present.
County of San Diego Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Bill Horn–District 5
Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Lieutenant Colonel Mrs. Anderson
Bonsall High School Principal, Lee Fleming
FHS Assistant Principal, Stephanie Osowski
Angel Society President, Jenifer Anderson
Miss Fallbrook, Brianna Web
Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce CEO, Lila McDonald
Fallbrook Honorary Mayor, Michelle Verdugo
Commander of Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation, Lt. Mark Moreno
Deputy Fire Chief of North County Fire Protection, Stephen Abbott
Performances by
QCS Preschool
Fallbrook Country Line Dancers
FUHS Madrigals
FUHS Warrior Band
Non-Profit Groups.
Angel Society of Fallbrook, AVID – Fallbrook High School, Boys and Girls Club, County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation, Fallbrook Alumni Association, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook High School Marine Corps JROTC, Fallbrook High School Vocal Music, Fallbrook High School Warrior Band, Fallbrook Historical Society, Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Skatepark Inc., Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center, FB A Leer/Reading Family: Cesar Chavez Day of Service and Learning, Inland Hills, Potter Junior High School PTA, Live Oak Dog Park, Thrivent Financial, San Marcos Veterans Center, SDG&E Community Outreach, Taylion San Diego Academy, USMCR Toys for Tots.
Special thanks to the Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center:
Ann Wade, Barbra Heric, Jaycita Byrne, Joan McVeigh, Judith Spaid, Teresa Dugan-Mansfield, Elaine Pedigo, and Sue Thorne.
Heritage of our tree (from program)
“The official Fallbrook Holiday Tree was dedicated in 1981 as a small pine tree to celebrate Stephen Gaggero and his vision to bring everyone the excitement of the holidays. This year, we gather once again to celebrate his vision and kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the tree.”
Special thanks to donors who helped make this event happen.
Visit http://fallbrookcommunitycenterfriend… for links to their websites.
Gold Stars
The Country of San Diego
Current Wisdom Foundation
Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center
Fallbrook Propane Gas Co.
Silver Bells
Angel Society
Coldwell Banker Village Properties
Wade into Fitness
Jingle Bells
A Better Pool Serivce
Adolfo & Manny Pool Supplies
Bello Lei Salon & Day Spa
Fallbrook Propane for Merrill A. Everett
Fallbrook Unified Elementary School District
Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens
Suzanne LeMoine for Brad LeMoine
Thrivent Financial
Video by King Images
http://www.kingimages.net