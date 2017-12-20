San Diego schools and non-profits celebrate at Friends of Fallbrook Community Center

Friday December 1st was the annual tree lighting at the Friends of Fallbrook Community Center.

Many leaders of the community, non-profits, and honorary guests were present.

County of San Diego Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Bill Horn–District 5

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Lieutenant Colonel Mrs. Anderson

Bonsall High School Principal, Lee Fleming

FHS Assistant Principal, Stephanie Osowski

Angel Society President, Jenifer Anderson

Miss Fallbrook, Brianna Web

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce CEO, Lila McDonald

Fallbrook Honorary Mayor, Michelle Verdugo

Commander of Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation, Lt. Mark Moreno

Deputy Fire Chief of North County Fire Protection, Stephen Abbott

Performances by

QCS Preschool

Fallbrook Country Line Dancers

FUHS Madrigals

FUHS Warrior Band

Non-Profit Groups.

Angel Society of Fallbrook, AVID – Fallbrook High School, Boys and Girls Club, County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation, Fallbrook Alumni Association, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook High School Marine Corps JROTC, Fallbrook High School Vocal Music, Fallbrook High School Warrior Band, Fallbrook Historical Society, Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Skatepark Inc., Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center, FB A Leer/Reading Family: Cesar Chavez Day of Service and Learning, Inland Hills, Potter Junior High School PTA, Live Oak Dog Park, Thrivent Financial, San Marcos Veterans Center, SDG&E Community Outreach, Taylion San Diego Academy, USMCR Toys for Tots.

Special thanks to the Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center:

Ann Wade, Barbra Heric, Jaycita Byrne, Joan McVeigh, Judith Spaid, Teresa Dugan-Mansfield, Elaine Pedigo, and Sue Thorne.

Heritage of our tree (from program)

“The official Fallbrook Holiday Tree was dedicated in 1981 as a small pine tree to celebrate Stephen Gaggero and his vision to bring everyone the excitement of the holidays. This year, we gather once again to celebrate his vision and kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the tree.”

Special thanks to donors who helped make this event happen.

Gold Stars

The Country of San Diego

Current Wisdom Foundation

Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center

Fallbrook Propane Gas Co.

Silver Bells

Angel Society

Coldwell Banker Village Properties

Wade into Fitness

Jingle Bells

A Better Pool Serivce

Adolfo & Manny Pool Supplies

Bello Lei Salon & Day Spa

Fallbrook Propane for Merrill A. Everett

Fallbrook Unified Elementary School District

Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens

Suzanne LeMoine for Brad LeMoine

Thrivent Financial

Video by King Images

