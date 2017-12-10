SMS students reflect on the theme ‘Within Reach’

BONSALL – Each year the National PTA holds a Reflections Student Arts Awards competition at participating schools throughout the nation. For the last several years, the Sullivan Middle School PTSA has sponsored a local version of this competition for students in grades 6 – 8. This year’s theme was “Within Reach”.

Students were asked to submit original works of art relating to this theme in the categories of dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts. Dozens of artistic submissions displayed in the school’s library were judged by members of the local community experienced in the arts.

Winners of the competition, held on Nov. 14, will now have their art judged at the district level in hopes of winning once again and advancing to the state level. Winners in each category were recognized with a certificate of achievement and ribbon. The purpose of the program is to help students gain confidence, exercise analytical skills by applying concepts to artistic expression, and to simply explore the world around them.

Students were pleased to be able to share their perspectives on life, culture and art with their parents, teachers and peers. The SMS PTSA and students are proud of their achievements and look forward to continuing the tradition next year.