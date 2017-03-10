Two new art exhibits open March 12 at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – Two new art exhibits debut at Fallbrook Library March 12 and run through April 21.

On the reading patio, the new sculptural display “Stone, Steel and Copper” features several pieces by North County artist Syd Harris. Harris is a successful stone and metal sculptor.

Harris shows his work across Southern California and has many pieces in private and corporate collections. At the library he exhibits pieces in Carrera marble, stainless steel and copper cladding. All of his work is abstract, often based on the twists and turns of bands of metal or stone.

In the community room, “Water-less, Interpretations in Cloth” features the work of seven San Diego area artists working in fabric and includes at least one piece from each that interprets drought tolerant plants, landscape color and animals who suffer due to climate change.

The work is literal, whimsical and playful in the abstract or figurative. The exhibiting fiber artists in this show share the love of fabric, art and combine them to create wonderfully expressive works.

Jeannie Palmer Moore uses personal photographs and drawings as a basis for her work. She creates textural surfaces using paint, dyes and screen prints to achieve astonishing results. Her work has been exhibited in prestigious national shows and published in quilt magazines.

Mary Tabar has created and developed unique techniques that include strip quilting, photography and printing on fabric, piecing and appliqué and special dying processes. She has shown in art museums across Southern California.

Ann Turley, a Fallbrook local, has judged quilt shows at county fairs, both regional and national, and feels every new quilt project is a chance for a new adventure. Turley has been teaching quilting for more than 10 years.

Kathleen McCabe, curator for this show, interprets people, places, natural elements and life situations in cloth. Her unique style has been described as drawing with thread, painting with fabric. Her work has been in local and international prestigious shows and published in numerous books and magazines.

Janice Pennington creates quilts as a hobby because she is a full time practicing attorney. Her combinations of bold color and prints bring new interpretations to traditional patterns.

Lori Anderson’s quilting provides her with the relaxation she needs from her deadline driven profession. She improvises with dyes and painting and brings a fresh look to the ordinary. It is no surprise her work has been exhibited in group shows and is in private collections.

Heather Urquhart has been quilting for more than 30 years. Her quilting is innovative and interprets traditional patterns, rearranging, combining until the quilt becomes totally her own. Hand quilting becomes her retro touch. She has authored quilting articles, and has shown in many one-person and small group shows.

On Friday, March 24, there will be a reception for the artists from 6 to 8 p.m. Live music and refreshments will be served and all are welcome to attend this free event.

The Fallbrook Library will host several free events in March, including concerts, lectures, movies, book discussions and two new art exhibits.

Thursday, March 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. – The Friends Lectures presents San Diego UT’s history quizmaster and language columnist Richard Lederer who will offer a treasury of insights into the feats, fates and foibles of America’s presidents. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

– The Friends Lectures presents San Diego UT’s history quizmaster and language columnist Richard Lederer who will offer a treasury of insights into the feats, fates and foibles of America’s presidents. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library. Wednesday, March 15 from 5 to 6 p.m. – Find out how delicious plants can be in this four-part vegan cooking series. This is Class 3, Favorites Made Healthy. Local chef Kyra Kelms will demonstrate techniques and provide samples. Registration is required due to limited space. Reserve a spot by calling the library.

– Find out how delicious plants can be in this four-part vegan cooking series. This is Class 3, Favorites Made Healthy. Local chef Kyra Kelms will demonstrate techniques and provide samples. Registration is required due to limited space. Reserve a spot by calling the library. Thursday, March 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. – Local musician Bob Freaney and Friends will play and discuss classical music. They will be performing the music of Robert Schumann, Frederic Chopin and Felix Mendelssohn.

– Local musician Bob Freaney and Friends will play and discuss classical music. They will be performing the music of Robert Schumann, Frederic Chopin and Felix Mendelssohn. Thursday, March 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. – The Friends Concerts present Highland Way, a Fallbrook library favorite, for an evening of Celtic Music. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

– The Friends Concerts present Highland Way, a Fallbrook library favorite, for an evening of Celtic Music. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library. Thursday, March 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. – Book to Movie Discussion. Read the book, “The Light Between Oceans” by M.L. Stedman, then come see the movie. Light refreshments will be provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

– Book to Movie Discussion. Read the book, “The Light Between Oceans” by M.L. Stedman, then come see the movie. Light refreshments will be provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library. Sunday, March 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. – Classical Sunday concerts present music inspired by the rich and diverse music culture of refugees who have found safe haven in San Diego, played by five popular local musicians. Sponsored by the Fallbrook Music Society.

– Classical Sunday concerts present music inspired by the rich and diverse music culture of refugees who have found safe haven in San Diego, played by five popular local musicians. Sponsored by the Fallbrook Music Society. Thursday, March 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. – Everyone is invited to attend this fun, family friendly film about animated pets on the library’s big screen. Light refreshments are provided.