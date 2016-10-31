Watercolor artist Li to be guest artist

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association (FAA) will have Shuang Li as its guest artist at the meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Fallbrook School of Arts on Alvarado Street.

Born, raised and trained in China, Li received her BA in art history. After moving to the US she received her master of fine arts degree from the University of Oregon. Following the en plein air impressionism approach she paints in watercolors both on locations and in her studio, portraying the extraordinary variety of life with her unique perspective.

Li is a member of the National Watercolor Society and San Diego Watercolor Society. She regularly exhibits in national and international galleries. She has an extensive teaching background and has also juried many shows. Her workshop on Nov. 13 will fill up fast so, if interested, contact Carol Reardon, (760) 731-6677.

FAA general meetings are held at the Fallbrook School of the Arts and open to the public starting at 5:30 p.m. Members are welcome to bring one work in progress for comments and suggestions from the demonstrator, Li will also have a workshop on Sunday Nov. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. (a fee is charged so artists should bring their checkbooks to the meeting to reserve a spot). Li will have a materials list at the meeting.