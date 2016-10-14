Angels donate $14,200 in philanthropic funds

FALLBROOK − Several local nonprofits were awarded $14,200 in funds at the September meeting of the Angel Society’s board of directors.

The Fallbrook Food Pantry led the list of recipients with $6,000 in support. Since 1991, the organization has served low income and disadvantaged residents in the unincorporated areas of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, De Luz and Pala. Last year, the group distributed nearly 688,492 pounds of food, serving 24,589 families in need.

The Angel Society is a sponsor of the food pantry’s upcoming Thanksgiving 5K Walk/Run To Feed the Hungry, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 12. To register for the event, or to make a donation online, visit www.fallbrookfoodpantry.org .

The Angels also voted to approve the second of three payments of $3,000 each to Ingold Sports Park for naming rights to the park’s Angel Arena. The Fallbrook Trails Council also received $3,000, with the funds to go towards the purchase of new equipment and to help maintain 14 miles of trails.

La Paloma Elementary School’s PTA received $800 for classroom and student supplies. Fallbrook Pop Warner Cheer and Fallbrook High School Baseball each received $500 in support.

The Angels also voted to sponsor two Christmas trees at the Bonsall Women’s Club annual tea in December at a cost of $400.

The Angel Society raises philanthropic funds through the operation of the Angel Shop, a thrift store located at 1002 S. Main Ave. Donations are welcome during regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.