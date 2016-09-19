Beware of gas pump skimming

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Residents are warned to keep their eyes open the next time they fill up at the gas pump. Someone has been installing scanning devices known as “skimmers” inside credit card readers at gas stations. They can steal one’s credit or debit card information, including pin numbers, and use it to make fraudulent purchases.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has partnered with local and federal agencies to investigate these crimes. Several arrests have already been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Here are things people can do to protect themselves:

• Use the gas pump closest to the building. Most “skimmers” are installed far away from the view of the gas station clerk.

• Look closely at the gas pump and make sure the seal by the lock has not been broken. If the seal is broken, alert the clerk immediately.

• Don’t use a card reader or keypad that is loose or raised above the surface of the gas pump panel.

• Use cash and pay inside.

• When possible, use a credit card at the pump because it offers better fraud protection.

• Always check their bank statements for any signs of fraud.

• If anyone is a victim, they should call their local law enforcement agency.