BUSD hosts Bonsall Chamber of Commerce Sundowner

BONSALL – The October Sundowner for the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce was held at Bonsall High School (currently sharing a campus with Sullivan Middle School) on Oct. 13; over 50 local community members attended.

Vaughn (Bud) Coale, past president of the Bonsall Chamber, opened the evening by introducing Joe Lopez, a representative for state senator Joel Anderson to present a certificate of recognition to superintendent Justin Cunningham.

Following the special presentation, principal Lee Fleming provided an overview of the vision of Bonsall High School to work collaboratively with local community partners. Fleming cited research about the value of community members in the classroom and students learning beyond the walls of the school through class projects featuring local businesses, student internships, and community service. Fleming said, “We know from research that when the community is involved in a school, the students thrive. And when the students thrive, the community thrives.”

Sharing specific examples of collaborating with community partners were several students and lead BHS teacher Danny Costa. A recent video created with HP was shown, and Bish Guh of HP Industry Solutions worldwide, who was in attendance at the event, was recognized.

Junior Dillon Gunther highlighted a current American Studies project: building tiny homes to represent the north and the south in the civil war in conjunction with Erickson-Hall Construction which recently finished Bonsall High School’s new two-story building. After the tiny houses are built, they will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting a charity, the Civil War Trust.

Student body president Antonia Gregorio spoke about her summer internship with Fallbrook Health Care District. Of the culminating internship event at the Fallbrook Food Pantry where she provided translation and support to migrant families, Gregorio said, “There were a lot of people who came to support us! They asked the right questions and seemed like they genuinely cared about us.”

Student Elizabeth Suarez articulated the importance of community service to BHS students. Mother and daughter duo Jennifer and Kristine Leung highlighted the journey of BHS from planning to current reality as well as future vision for the permanent campus on the Gird Road property. German exchange student, Florian Semrau concluded as a member of the international community.

Superintendent Cunningham followed the presentation by fielding questions about Measure DD as requested by chamber leadership to provide information to the community.

Guests were invited to take a tour of the building and visit classrooms with student work on display, experience the innovative collegiate-style furniture, enjoy student music performances, and participate in a science experiment involving dry ice and ice cream.

Chamber members and other guests engaged with the students by asking questions, praising their efforts, and expressing surprise at the speaking skills of those who the presented. Isabella Rehder, an 11th grade student summarized the sentiment of the evening, “The event felt like a warm environment in which everyone was a part of something.”