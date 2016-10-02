Businesses team up to honor fire department personnel, senior volunteers

FALLBROOK – Seniors Helping Seniors and Regency Fallbrook teamed up to honor local fire departments and members of the Senior Volunteer Patrol on Sept.14.

Regency Fallbrook’s executive chef prepared a delicious barbeque for all that attended.

“It was a great opportunity to meet and thank such a fine group that does so much for our community,” said Seniors Helping Seniors CEO Matt Obermueller of the event.

“We were so delighted to host such a professional and caring group of men and women that help our residents and community in so many ways”, said Michelle Way, community relations director for Regency Fallbrook.

