Camp Pendleton begins 75th Anniversary Celebration with Battle Color Ceremony

CAMP PENDLETON – Camp Pendleton hosted the annual Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment Ceremony at the Paige Field House football field, March 9.

The public ceremony was the first of many events this year aboard Camp Pendleton in celebration of Camp Pendleton’s 75th anniversary.

“Camp Pendleton is a historic place,” said Sgt. Kenneth Newton, the 37th Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps. “I trained here as a young Marine. I’ve trained Marines here. It’s an honor to bring the Battle Colors of the Marine Corps, which represents everything we’ve done, to Pendleton and commemorate that. I know 75 years is great, it’s going to be 100 years soon with more great accomplishments for the Marine Corps and for Camp Pendleton.”

The Battle Color Detachment performance featured the United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, Silent Drill Platoon and Marine Corps Color Guard.

The 130 Marines of the Drum & Bugle Corps, Silent Drill Platoon, and Marine Corps Color Guard performed choreographed drill marches that included complex rifle spins without verbal communication, displaying discipline the Marines are known for.

“The reason we travel is so we can show the United States Marine Corps, and the American people, the discipline and professionalism the Marine Corps has,” said Cpl. Jesse Thorton, rifle inspector for the Silent Drill Platoon.

The Washington D.C. based detachment performs the ceremony as part of its cross-country tour demonstrating the “Esprit de Corps” of Marines.

“For the Marines, we are 100 percent a morale booster,” said Sgt. Rabon Hutson, Contrabass Bugler for the Marine Drum and Bugle Corps. “They see us, and while they’re out in the field getting dirty, putting the rounds down range, they know they have somebody like us in D.C, the Battle Color Detachment, representing them wherever they may be.”

“As for civilians, we give them a very positive, enjoyable entertainment from the Marine Corps. We give them good news, as well as lift their morale,” Hutson added.

Throughout the year, Camp Pendleton will continue to offer various tours of the installation. These tours include the Santa Margarita Ranch House National Historic Site and the Camp Pendleton Mechanized Museum.