Chamber is holding events in October

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is hosting several events in October:
- Thursday, Oct. 13 – SunUpper at Fallbrook Senior Center, 8 a.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 16 – Harvest Faire, Downtown Fallbrook, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 19 – SunDowner at Hilltop Center for Spiritual Living, 5:30 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 21 – Harvest Wine & A Bite Art Walk, Downtown Fallbrook, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 28 – Halloween Lunch Mob at Nessy Burgers, Old Hwy. 395 at noon; attendees are encouraged to wear a costume