Chamber Member Business Expo set for Jan. 18 at Pala Mesa

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce recently announced that it will hold its Chamber Member Business Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Pala Mesa Resort from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The chamber encourages the public to “Discover Fallbrook” and all that the community has to offer.

Exhibitor booths are for Fallbrook Chamber Business members only and can be reserved by calling the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office at (760) 728-5845. Members of the Fallbrook Chamber that wish to market their business without being an exhibitor can provide 200 coupons for attendees for only $10. Details for the expo can also be found at www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org .

The event is free to the public and all are welcome. There will be free food, a no-host bar, giveaways and more.