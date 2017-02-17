Club Paradise Fitness – keeping Fallbrook fit since 1993

Club Paradise Fitness has been part of the Fallbrook community since 1993 and owner Brian Hanson, who purchased the gym in 2000, couldn’t be prouder of that fact.

“We have been keeping Fallbrook fit for more than 23 years,” said Hanson of the family-friendly gym located at 1371 South Mission Road. “We try to make it fun. We want you to engage with your friends here.”

Tim Marks, manager of Club Paradise Fitness, said the gym’s longevity is a testament to the fine customer service it provides its members.

“We’re a staffed gym, meaning that at any time of day, you can walk in and get the personal attention that you need,” said Marks. “Whether it’s a personal trainer or front desk staff, there will be someone here to greet you.”

The gym’s hours are as follows: 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Club Paradise Fitness offers all the staples of a top gym – free weights, weight and strength machines, treadmills, stationary bikes, stair climbers, chin up bars, medicine balls, kettlebells, heavy bag, speed bag, and jump ropes – as well as an outdoor area for some crossing training where one can workout by flipping a giant tractor tire or swinging a sledgehammer.

“I always try to have a variety of equipment,” said Hanson. “We have four different kinds of treadmills and four different kinds of ellipticals. We want to give you a variety of stuff to do.”

There are a lot of seniors living in Fallbrook and Club Paradise Fitness honors a special membership offered through insurance companies called SilverSneakers®, a premier fitness program provided at no cost by more than 60 health plans nationwide.

“We have workout programs specifically-designed for seniors every

Tuesday and Thursday,” said Hanson. “In addition to those classes, SilverSneakers can come in and use the gym anytime they want.”

Marks said Club Paradise Fitness prides itself on catering to the community it serves.

“We’ve added programs based on the wants and needs of the people here,” said Marks. “We’ve had some tremendous success stories of people meeting their fitness goals, whether that was to put on weight and gain muscle, or losing a great deal of weight. We’ve helped people to reach those goals, and we’re happy to be a part of that for those individuals.”

Marks added that Club Paradise Fitness offers popular classes such as pilates stretch and zumba at no extra cost to its members.

“We offer a great deal of programs that people will go out of town to specific studios and pay a great deal of money for,” said Marks. “We actually offer that as part of the membership.”

Club Paradise Fitness offers a full slate of classes Monday through Friday. As an example, here is the Thursday schedule, as posted on the gym’s website: Step ‘N Sculpt, 8:15 a.m., instructor: Laura; Stretch/Flow Fitness, 9:30 a.m. instructor: Sandra; SilverSneakers® Circuit, 10:45 a.m., instructor: Carolyn; SilverSneakers® Classic, 11:45 a.m., instructor: Carolyn; SilverSneakers® Circuit, 12:45 p.m., instructor: Carolyn; Zumba®, 4 p.m., instructor: Perla; Body Blast, 5:15 p.m., instructor: Kellen; and Step ‘N Sculpt, 6:30 p.m., instructor: Sue.

Marks said the club has had success in helping people lose fat pounds and weight overall.

“Weight loss is just starting weight, end weight – it doesn’t differentiate between muscle mass, water weight, or fat,” explained Marks. “As opposed to a fat loss, when we’re actually trying to help you with the nutrition side of things and focusing on losing only, or targeting primarily, the fat pounds.

“And we have a very advanced scale that actually measures that information and we’re able to kind of break it down and see the numbers, so people can actually see their progress week by week,” continued Marks. “We’ve had people that have been really successful losing a lot of fat pounds and weight as well, depending on whatever their goal was at the time.”

Club Paradise Fitness promotes camaraderie among its members and likes to promote the success stories of its clients inside the gym. For example, the first name of the person who lost the most weight during a specific period of time will be posted on the announcements board for others to see while they’re working out. The winner may also receive a prize, such as a Fitbit.

“When people see someone else meeting their goals, it motivates them,” said Marks. “When they see that someone lost 10, 15 or 20 pounds, they are motivated and they want to work harder themselves.”

Certified personal trainers, for a fee, are also available at Club Paradise Fitness, which also offers small group training with a certified trainer for a reduced price.

For more information about Club Paradise Fitness, call (760) 731-0133 or visit www.clubparadisefitness.com.