County, city invite vendors to outreach event

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego

Communications Office

Heads up, business owners – the County and City of San Diego are looking to buy if you are looking to sell. And they’re hosting an event to meet you.

As part of the county’s and city’s continued efforts to broaden their number of quality vendors, the two are inviting local business owners to a forum to learn how to do business with them. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 29 at the County Operations Center in Kearny Mesa.

All potential vendors are welcome to join and meet both Purchasing & Contracting staff and department staff. Large or small, there may be opportunities for you to work with the county, the city or both sometime throughout the year.

If you already work with one organization, it’s a chance to explore possibilities with the other.

“Exposing contractors who just do business with the city to opportunities with the county and vice versa leads to efficiency, effectiveness and synergy in the products and services we buy,” said County Purchasing and Contracting Director Jack Pellegrino.

The County and City of San Diego are two of the largest buyers in the region and buy a wide variety of items and services.

For example, the county recently advertised for tree-trimming and removal services, auto glass repair and replacement, heavy equipment rentals, and firms to design and build a fire station.

The county alone spent $1.2 billion on good and services in fiscal year 2015-16, and the city spent nearly $1 billion during the same time period. Local companies and the region’s economy benefit from participating in these business opportunities.

“Outreach to vendors is something very important to the city and we try to source additional vendors that we may not even know are out there,” said City of San Diego Purchasing and Contracting Director Kristina Peralta. “It’s exciting to meet with those who do business with the county.”

It’s in everyone’s best interest to have the maximum number of suppliers.

“Our job is to secure the highest quality goods and services necessary to support our county departments in a timely and efficient manner,” said Pellegrino. “The more competition, the better contracting results for the city and county which in turn allows us to better serve the public and ensure taxpayers’ dollars are being spent wisely.”

Vendors who attend the conference can learn how to register for solicitations and meet potential customers from city and county departments such as Parks, General Services, and Fleet & Facilities Operations. Purchasing and contracting officials will be on hand to talk about the procurement process and the various opportunities available.

The event is free and takes place at the County Operations Center Conference Hearing Room located at 5520 Overland Ave. in Kearny Mesa. To assist in space planning, RSVP by calling County Purchasing and Contracting at (858) 505-6367 by Tuesday, March 21.