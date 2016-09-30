Fallbrook Healthcare District receives award

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Healthcare District (FHD) received the President’s Special Acknowledgement Award from the Special District Risk Management Authority (SDRMA) to formally acknowledge the dedicated efforts of FHD’s governing body, management and staff towards proactive risk management and loss prevention training.

The Award is to recognize members with no “paid” claims during the prior five consecutive program years in SDRMA’s Property/Liability Program. It is through the efforts of members such as FHD that SDRMA has been able to continue providing affordable property/liability coverage to more than 500 public agencies throughout California.

In addition to this recognition, members with no “paid” claims during 2015-16 earned Credit Incentive Points (CIPs), reducing their annual contribution amount, and members with no “paid” claims for the prior five consecutive program years earned additional bonus CIPs.

Special District Risk Management Authority is a public agency formed under California Government Code Section 6500 et seq. and has provided a full-service risk management program for California’s local governments for more than 30 years.