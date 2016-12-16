Fallbrook resident named in-house legal counsel for gun owners PAC

FALLBROOK − The San Diego County Gun Owners (SDCGO), a political action committee promoting Second Amendment rights, has named attorney John Dillon of Fallbrook with the law firm of Gatzke Dillon and Ballance LLP as its in-house legal counsel. The announcement was made by Michael Schwartz, executive director of SDCGO.

Schwartz said that Dillon will offer free consultation to SDCGO members on any firearms-related legal issue.

“The constitutional rights of gun owners and gun shop owners are under constant attacks and are subject to a multitude of restrictions due to local, state and federal laws,” said Schwartz. “We are grateful to John for his willingness to lend his experience and expertise in complex litigation matters as part of our commitment to uphold the legal rights of gun owners as guaranteed in the Second Amendment.”

A native San Diegan, Dillon grew up in Vista and Oceanside. He graduated from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) with a bachelor’s degree in history. He attended the Loyola Marymount University’s Loyola School of Law and passed the California bar exam in 2014.

“We’re looking forward to serving SDCGO because we believe in upholding the law and serving gun owners, gun range operators, federal firearms licensed dealers, and gun manufacturers,” Dillon said. “Compliance with all applicable firearms laws is getting more complicated every day. Our firm is committed to understanding all aspects of both federal and state firearms laws and regulations and obtaining the most up-to-date and detailed information to give our clients and SDCGO members the best possible protection and counsel.”