Fire Foundation provides grant of $8,500 to Rainbow Fire Department

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Regional Fire Foundation (Fire Foundation) provided a grant of $8,500 to the Rainbow Fire Department (RFD) to purchase personal protection equipment for their firefighters. The Fire Foundation presented the grant check to RFD on Oct. 17 at the fire station.

“We greatly appreciate the support of the Fire Foundation as they have been a significant funder of our fire department over the past six years. The department relies on donations of this nature to provide fire and medical equipment as well as safety gear for our firefighters so they can provide the top level of service to all the residents of the Rainbow community,” said assistant chief Rick Moramarco.

This grant is part of the Fire Foundation’s annual grant program that supports fire departments throughout San Diego County and was made possible by funding provided by SDGE and Southern California Edison.

A total of $143,060 will be distributed this month. Including special grants made earlier in the year, the Fire Foundation has awarded more than $280,000 in 2016 and more than $5 million since the foundation’s formation in 1989 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit.