Five key traits of the ideal dentist

Dr. Cooke discusses vital strengths needed in profession

FALLBROOK – There are five key traits a dentist must possess in order to achieve excellence in the profession. In other words, not all dentists are created equal. Fallbrook dentist Dr. Clayton Cooke, who is highly respected in the field, explained what those key elements are.

Outstanding interpersonal skills and communicator

The ideal dentist is a warm “people person.” The best dentist is one who is personable and can put people at ease, while being the consummate professional.

“It is very important to be compassionate, a good listener, be non-judgmental, caring, have a positive attitude, be enthusiastic, and confident,” said Dr. Cooke. “One must also be adept at behavioral analysis.”

Strong communication skills are by far one of the most important skills a dentist can have. Dr. Cooke said educating patients well is a cornerstone of his practice.

Dexterity/skill

The general public may think that all dentists are the same, but as in many occupations, including professional sports, dexterity and skill make a tremendous difference. The mouth is a relatively small space to work. Procedures require good coordination and a steady hand.

“For example, I am fortunate to have tested high regarding hand-eye coordination,” Dr. Cooke explained. “I scored at the highest level in dexterity testing as a pre-dental student and haven’t lost my touch.”

Good stamina is also key for a dentist. Some procedures patients need require intensity of focus for a long period of time.

Good business practices

Conducting a well-run practice is also part of the make-up of the ideal dentist. Behind the scenes, dentists must make quality decisions regarding staff, training, and oversight of the business. They also must stand behind their work and provide outstanding customer service.

“Our office works together as a well-coordinated team, completing at all times the best possible care for patients,” said Dr. Cooke. “We take pride in producing high-quality dental care at all levels.”

A desire to learn

Like all of the sciences, the field of dentistry continues to change with advancing technology. A willingness to continually learn new, innovative procedures and advances in technique are what make the difference between the adequate and the excellent.

“It is very important to me to continue training, learning, and staying abreast and ahead of my profession,” said Dr. Cooke, who has years of experience of treating complicated cases.

Honesty/compassion

The ideal dentist is honest and compassionate. He or she is always looking for what is best for the patient and is willing to share all options that are available.

Compassion is vital since dental problems can affect many areas of a person’s life. A dentist must be sensitive to what a patient is experiencing. “It is very important when a patient places their trust in you,” said Dr. Cooke. “I take that very seriously and want them to be very pleased with their experience in every way.”