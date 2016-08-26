FPUD approves change order for force main replacement

The Fallbrook Public Utility District (FPUD) has authorized a change order to J.R. Filanc Construction Company for the Plant 2 force main replacement project which addresses utilities and paving issues encountered.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote July 25 increased the total contract amount from $501,575.44 to $703,347.52 while extending the project completion date from May 7 to September 16.

“The principal reasons for the change order are to comply with the county requirements for re-paving South Mission Road where the pipeline was replaced,” said FPUD general manager Brian Brady.

The force main runs from the Plant 2 Lift Station to FPUD’s Water Reclamation Plant. The 1980s construction utilized an early form of plastic pipe, and numerous breaks in recent years led to the decision to replace the force main. In September 2015 FPUD’s board awarded a $490,850 contract to J.R. Filanc, which is based in Escondido. On May 7, a change order for $10,725, which was small enough to be approved administratively without board action, allowed for the addition of tracer wire and associated appurtenances to the force main.

The utilities buried in South Mission Road required field modifications to re-route the work around those utilities. FPUD staff and J.R. Filanc worked together to minimize the additional work. FPUD also needed a county permit for the disruption of traffic and the work involving the county road, and due to the traffic volume and speed on that part of South Mission Road, the county stipulated additional paving above county standards.

The removal of existing concrete – which had been the highway underneath the paving – in the trench line and the additional paving to match the thickness of the pavement and to meet county standards added $78,092.24 to the contract and extended the completion by 120 calendar days. Filanc excavated up to ten-foot depths, including hand digging, under existing storm drains and other utilities in different locations and elevations than shown on the drawings, and that task added $67,269.89 and five days to the contract.

The installation of four-inch air vacuum to the edge of the road right-of-way, a retaining wall around the air vacuum, and the repair of asphalt concrete paving and additional trench shoring in areas of poor soil conditions increased the contract by $37,086.63 and extended the work by five days. Unmarked electrical conduits and gas service in two locations caused a delay in the pipeline installation and the associated change order adding $19,323.31 and two days to the contract.