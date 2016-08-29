FPUD approves return to detailed minutes after one year

The Fallbrook Public Utility District (FPUD) will return to detailed minutes of its board meetings.

A 4-1 FPUD board vote June 27 approved the resumption of detailed minutes. The motion also called for keeping the audio recordings of the minutes for a year. Board member Charley Wolk voted against the motion because he wanted the digital recordings retained only until the minutes for that meeting were approved.

“Basically the board returned to what the minutes had been for the last several years,” said FPUD general manager Brian Brady.

Detailed minutes usually involve comments with attributions to the person who made those comments. Summary minutes include a brief summary of key points made but do not attribute those points to any specific board or staff member. Action minutes include only the motions passed or rejected. On Feb. 22, the FPUD board voted 5-0 to use summary minutes for the next two months and to review a staff recommendation after that trial period.

“The board members were concerned and had different views on the amount of attributions to place in the minutes,” Brady said.

Detailed minutes increase staff time for transcribing, reviewing, editing, and typing the minutes and also increase the time board members need to review the minutes. The inclusion of potentially sensitive comments or of comments alluding to knowledge could leave an agency open to liability, and even if the organization itself is not sued, district personnel could be required to testify in court as a witness if information in the minutes indicates knowledge of activities involved in the lawsuit.

“They finally settled on summary minutes with expanded attribution for comments,” Brady said. “They had been briefer during a trial period between March and May.”

FPUD staff did not make a specific recommendation but rather recommended support of the board’s direction.