FPUD awards reclamation plant support services contract to Black and Veatch

The Fallbrook Public Utility District has approved a contract with Black and Veatch to provide as-needed operational support services at FPUD’s water reclamation plant.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Aug. 22 approved a contract for up to $40,000 for Fiscal Year 2016-17.

“That’s just to help the plant staff optimize operations, try to reduce operating costs for both energy and chemical use,” said FPUD assistant general manager Jack Bebee.

In September 2011, FPUD awarded a contract to Black and Veatch for the design of the treatment plant rehabilitation which increased the treatment plant’s reliability, improved compliance with regulatory requirements, and added the ability to store recycled water.

FPUD’s board approved an amendment to the contract in October 2014 for additional design services and design engineering support for the necessary permits.

The treatment plant was completed in 2015, and FPUD staff members have been working with Black and Veatch to reduce operating costs. The contract stipulates that when services are required, FPUD and Black and Veatch will work together to develop a task order identifying the scope of materials and labor needed although for situations requiring an immediate response the compensation will be on a time and materials basis.