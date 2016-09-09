Ged’s Bakery and Cafe brings homey, fantastic breads and more to Fallbrook

When new neighbors move into the area, it’s customary for them to introduce themselves to the surrounding residents. For those who want to leave a lasting impression, they also bring over food or sweets. When Ged’s Bakery and Cafe opened in downtown Fallbrook over the Labor Day weekend, owners John and Geraldine (known as Ged) Stoll left a sweet impression on Fallbrook.

Ged’s Bakery and Cafe had its soft opening on Sept. 3, and by the end of its first day, all of the pastries made by Ged (pronounced Jed) were gone. Those who wandered in were not left empty handed; refreshing teas, coffee, salads and sandwiches were still available.

The bakery stands where The Espresso Lounge and Juice Vault, previously run by Faro Trupiano, once operated. While the Stolls have not finalized the renovations needed for the bakery and cafe to be at full capacity, they wanted to introduce themselves and the business to the Fallbrook community.

The Stolls discovered Fallbrook on a weekend motorcycle ride, and knew that they had found the perfect community to call home.

“When we drove through town, we knew this was it,” said John, who works in IT and telecommunications. “I had just finished a job in Chino Hills that had me commuting to West Los Angeles, which took two to three hours. I was burnt out. So when we found Fallbrook, it was perfect, and it’s the last great small town left in the country.”

The couple found Fallbrook, got married, purchased a home, and moved into Fallbrook within a span of few months in 2014, and felt at home immediately. However, Ged’s dream was to turn back to her first passion: cooking and baking.

“I was born into [the restaurant industry],” said Ged. “It started with my grandma on my dad’s side. I grew up with her, and she would always encourage me to try cooking, even if I messed up in the kitchen.”

As she became more familiar with the industry, Ged began working in confectionery, retail and restaurant industries in the Philippines, building a multinational brand by selling sweets. Now as a Fallbrook resident, Ged hopes to bring that knowledge and experience to Fallbrook, creating a business that can reach across the country.

“My hope is to establish a wholesale brand that can grow across the nation, and that people will know it’s from Fallbrook,” said Ged. “It’s our way of setting our roots here.”

To achieve that dream, though, the Stolls had to find the perfect location for their bakery. Originally, they had loved the spot where the Espresso Lounge was, but Trupiano had just taken over the shop, so they turned their sights elsewhere. Still, they couldn’t find the ideal spot, or negotiations would fall through with other businesses. Then, through word of mouth, they heard that Trupiano was interested in selling his coffee shop and juice bar as a way to spend more time with his family.

“It was a dream come true,” said John, who is proud of Ged’s hard work.

“I believe in her so much,” continued John. “She is very talented. Every time she made a birthday cake, wedding cake, or pastry, everyone said it was the best they have ever had.”

As the business finds its footing, customers can expect to see desserts like cakes, pies, tarts and cookies to be added to the menu, and for the area where the Juice Vault once stood to be turned into a full-sized bakery with seating options. The kitchen itself will be converted to offer full restaurant options, and the dining space will be available for special events. As the business grows, so will options for various types of eaters, and even vegan and gluten-free options will find a place on the menu.

The Stolls hope that guests feel at home in their new business.

“They can expect food to always be good, and they can depend on friendly service,” said John. “Guests can come and find a quiet, comfy place, enjoy Ged’s take on European flavors, and have a great time.”

“Our food is simple comfort food. I put my heart into all that we produce,” said Ged, who currently makes everything that comes out of the kitchen.

The Stolls are truly grateful to the community for its support during its opening weekend, and cannot wait to serve in all ways possible.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without friends and family, including the friends we have made along the way,” said John. “we are amazed and truly blessed that God has blessed us by bringing people who have opened doors for us or removed barriers.”

“We greatly appreciate the support of the town,” said Ged. “We apologize for any delay in service as we smooth out any hiccups.”

Trupiano said, “As a restaurateur who has opened several restaurants, I am proud of the fact that they accomplished so much in only a week. I wish them nothing but success. They will be a great addition to our downtown.”