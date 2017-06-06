Gun shop donates to JROTC

By on 2 Comments

Marine instructors in Fallbrook High School’s JROTC program, Lt. Col. Bill Wade, left, and Master Sergeant Brian Richardson, right, accept a donation from Matt Beebe, owner of Beebe Family Arms & Munitions in Fallbrook, on May 22.

Gun shop donates to JROTC added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

2 Responses to "Gun shop donates to JROTC"

  1. Lee   June 7, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Does the JROTC program actually include teaching the use of firearms to our teenagers?!

    Please tell me it ain’t so!

    Reply
  2. grunt   June 8, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Uh, yes, I hope so. The JROTC is training for the MILITARY; besides, ever one should receive training in firearms – not to shoot necessarily, but to know how to “safe” a weapon. I learned fro my Dad when I was about 8 or 9; knew to respect them and treat them right.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.