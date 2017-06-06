Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Marine instructors in Fallbrook High School’s JROTC program, Lt. Col. Bill Wade, left, and Master Sergeant Brian Richardson, right, accept a donation from Matt Beebe, owner of Beebe Family Arms & Munitions in Fallbrook, on May 22. Gun shop donates to JROTC added by Newsroom on June 6, 2017 View all posts by Newsroom → 2 Responses to "Gun shop donates to JROTC" Lee June 7, 2017 at 9:36 pm Does the JROTC program actually include teaching the use of firearms to our teenagers?! Please tell me it ain’t so! Reply grunt June 8, 2017 at 9:43 am Uh, yes, I hope so. The JROTC is training for the MILITARY; besides, ever one should receive training in firearms – not to shoot necessarily, but to know how to “safe” a weapon. I learned fro my Dad when I was about 8 or 9; knew to respect them and treat them right. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.
