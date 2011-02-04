Isabel Diamond publishes her memoirs

FALLBROOK – The memoirs of Fallbrook resident Isabel Camacho Diamond, “Karachi, Dacca… and Back: Searching to Reclaim My Children,” has just been published by Inkwater Press.

Described by readers as a “courageous and compelling tale,” the story of Isabel Diamond’s struggle to reunite with her children after they were taken by her American pilot husband in the Middle East and she was left stranded.

As detailed in the book, Diamond shows incredible resourcefulness and a refusal to yield to adversity as she journeys through eight cities and five countries in search of her family.

“I cried quietly as the rickshaw gently rocked through the city, the Karachi streets still bustling with people…,” Diamond wrote. “I hated the position these men had put me in. I had no money, no plans, no family or friends to turn to, and no assurance that tomorrow might be better.”

Unfortunately, this was only the first half of Diamond’s battle. After she discovers that her children were placed in a New York orphanage, she faces the challenge of regaining custody and providing for them as a single mother.

The vast landscapes of the Middle East and Isabel’s high-profile romance with Prince Jean Claude Donze’ are eclipsed only by the portrait this paints of a mother’s love and the perseverance she demonstrates to reclaim her children.

“Karachi, Dacca… and Back: Searching to Reclaim My Children” by Isabel Camacho Diamond is now available online at Inkwaterbooks.com or by calling the publishing company at (503) 968-6777.