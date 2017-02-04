Jersey Mike’s Subs gives back to the community

FALLBROOK – Since opening their doors in August 2015, Jersey Mike’s Subs has been dedicated to giving back to the Fallbrook community. In just a year and a half, they’ve raised over $6,000 for Fallbrook organizations which included the REINS program, the Boys & Girls Club, the Fallbrook Skate Park, the Fallbrook Firefighter Explorer Program, Fallbrook Pop Warner, Fallbrook High School PTSA, and many more!

Gary Garfine, Jersey Mike’s Subs owner, wanted to take this opportunity to say “thank you to everyone for helping us raise funds for all our local organizations. It’s allowed me to give back to the community that has so graciously welcomed us into their homes.”