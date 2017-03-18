Local New York Life agent Sigmon joins select group helping AARP members

FALLBROOK – Marc Sigmon, CA Insurance License #0K45485, from the San Diego General Office of New York Life, recently joined a select group of agents who are authorized to offer AARP members a range of financial solutions through AARP Life Insurance, Annuity and Long-Term Care Options from New York Life.

To become part of this group of agents, Sigmon followed a certification process established by New York Life, which includes extensive training on products and regulations, education on evaluating client needs, state licensing and a commitment to service. AARP Services, AARP’s for-profit subsidiary, provides quality control over the certification process and training.

Sigmon moved to Fallbrook in 2008, while he was still serving on active duty in the United States Navy. He proudly served his country for 20 years until he retired in 2015. In May 2015, he graduated summa cum laude from DeVry University San Diego with a B.S. in technical management from the School of Business.

Sigmon was a certified CPR instructor as well as trained in suicide prevention and intervention. He was the founding president of the DeVry Military Resource Club San Diego chapter. As a result of his scholastic performance, dedication to his fellow veterans, and overall achievement, he was awarded the 2015 DeVry University San Diego Student Leadership Award.

Sigmon is rapidly becoming a fixture in the Fallbrook and surrounding community. He is an ambassador for the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. He also serves as the assistant quartermaster for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 in Fallbrook.

In 2016, Sigmon served as the chairman of the Veterans’ Day Parade Committee for the VFW, which had a participation of over 20 organizations in one of only two parades on Veterans’ Day in San Diego county. He is the proud father of his daughter, Isabel, who will turn 11 later this year.

New York Life has been offering AARP-branded products to AARP members since 1994. Since then, the relationship has grown to include a portfolio of annuity products (added in 2006) and now most recently long-term care options in 2016.