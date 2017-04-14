NCFPD declares six vehicles surplus

The North County Fire Protection District board declared six NCFPD vehicles to be surplus.

The 5-0 board vote March 28 allows the vehicles to be sold at auction or by another approved method of disposal. The district plans to utilize an auction to generate revenue from the sale of the vehicles.

“We’re just excessing some very old vehicles. They’re surplus to our needs. They have served their time and purpose, and they’re more expensive to keep than to replace,” said NCFPD fire chief Steve Abbott.

When the fire protection district purchases new vehicles, the reserve fleet of vehicles is evaluated and a determination is made whether any unused or older vehicles no longer meet the district’s mission and should be sold as surplus.

The district’s Fleet Services personnel conducted a recent assessment and identified six fire engines or other vehicles which are no longer serviceable within the district.

The surplus vehicles consist of two 1990 general fire engines, a 2008 IHC Model 34 which has a salvaged title, a 1999 Crown Victoria, a 2000 Crown Victoria, and a 1996 Chevrolet Suburban.

The Suburban is property of the Rainbow Volunteer Fire Department, and NCFPD handles administrative matters for the volunteer fire department whose advisory board approved the sale of the Rainbow vehicle.

The vehicles have an estimated combined value of $17,000.