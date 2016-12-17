Pala RV Resort wins four Gold Awards

PALA – The new Pala RV Resort won four Gold Awards as Best RV Resort and Best Campground Resort for 2016 by the readers of Trailer Life and Motorhome magazines, respectively, in both publications’ 2016 Reader’s Polls. The Gold Awards were announced Dec. 7 by the editors of the magazines.

In a combined statement, the editors said, “Pala’s new 10-acre RV Resort offers 100 full hook-up sites with grass lawns and picnic tables. The RV Resort opened last May and immediately scored a perfect 10/10*/10 rating from Good Sam. RV Resort visitors can keep busy by swimming in the heated pool or soaking in one of two spas. Or, they can take advantage of the five barbecue grill areas, table tennis, horseshoe pit or fenced dog park. There is also a billiard table, card tables, three flat-screen TVs and a laundromat on site.”

“These Gold Awards from two of the top publications in the RV industry are a real tribute to Pala Tribal Chairman Robert Smith, the Pala tribe and all our team members who strive daily to provide the best entertainment and guest service in the industry,” said Pala Chief Executive Officer Bill Bembenek.

The RV Resort, which is located at 11042 Highway 76 adjacent to the hotel/casino, offers 100 full-service sites. Twenty, 30 and 50 amps of electrical service are available for RVs and trailers from 55 to 70 feet. Seventy-seven are 30’ x 55’ back-in sites; six are 30’ x 60’ luxury sites equipped with barbecue grills and 17 are 30’ x 70’ premium pull-through sites. All have a grassy area with a picnic table, electrical, water and sewer hookups and free wi-fi and cable television service.

A luxury resort clubhouse is located across the street from the registration building that features two kitchens. The clubhouse may be rented for an additional charge. A second restroom and shower facility is located on the west end of the RV Resort. Visitors are provided a $10 refundable key card to access the swimming pool, laundry and restrooms/showers. Small additional charges apply to usage of the resort clubhouse, the laundry and early check-in/late check-out. Three pets are allowed per RV for $5 per pet per stay up to seven days, restrictions will apply.

The Pala Mini-Mart is conveniently located across the parking lot and offers a wide selection of wine, beer, beverages, tobacco products, snacks and fresh produce. The Mini-Mart’s deli offers a variety of fresh meats, “made-to-order” sandwiches and fresh pizzas. The Pala gas station provides all grades of fuel, including diesel, and dedicated propane fuel.

The RV Resort provides 24-hour shuttle service to Pala’s hotel and casino and a 10 percent discount for members of Good Sam, AAA, AARP, FMCA and the military. Group rates are available to RV groups of 10 or more with a minimum two-night stay.

For reservations, call (844) 472-5278, or e-mail [email protected]