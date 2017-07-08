Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac is a top performer for General Motors

TEMECULA – Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac announced that the dealership has been recognized by General Motors as a Business Elite Mark of Excellence Dealer. Mr. Mark Hogland, Regional Director GM Fleet–Western Region, presented the prestigious award.

As rare as it is for a sports team to win three consecutive championships, or “three-peat,” Paradise has that feat topped as its Commercial Sales and Service Team has now earned the Business Elite Mark of Excellence Award for the fourth consecutive year. This unique distinction is reserved for dealerships who exhibit exceptional professionalism and superior customer service, along with extraordinary growth of their commercial business.

“We had another great year in 2016 and are proud that our hard work has been recognized,” said Terry Gilmore, president of Paradise. “At Paradise, our commitment to complete customer satisfaction is our No. 1 goal. We treat each customer as a client as well as a friend, and we value that relationship.

“At Paradise, our family of employees continue to receive Chevrolet’s highest scores for customer satisfaction,” continued Gilmore. “We strive to exceed your expectations each time we are granted an opportunity, and to keep you coming back for all your transportation needs. Our guiding principle is to provide a customer experience that is second to none, and we look forward to building on this in 2017.”

Out of General Motors’ approximately 4,500 dealerships across the United States, only about 640 are Business Elite. Paradise is one of only 10 Chevrolet Business Elite dealerships to receive this Mark of Excellence award.