Rainbow and FPUD share of SDCWA vote entitlement to decrease

The weighted vote entitlement at San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA) meetings will decrease for the Rainbow Municipal Water District and the Fallbrook Public Utility District.

The SDCWA board approved the weighted vote entitlement for 2017 at its Dec. 8, 2016 board meeting. The member vote entitlement is calculated based on the total cumulative financial contribution from each agency since the SDCWA was created in 1944. The contribution amount includes all taxes, assessments, fees, and charges paid to or on behalf of the SDCWA by property located within the member agency’s boundary through the June 30 end of the previous fiscal year.

The cost of water treatment is not included in the total financial contribution, but the totals include standby charges, capacity charges, infrastructure access charges, readiness-to-serve charges, connection and maintenance fees, and annexation fees as well as charges for water delivered and sold to SDCWA member agencies.

Rainbow’s share of the total SDCWA weighted vote will be 4.04 percent for the 2017 SDCWA meetings. The district had weighted votes of 4.07 percent in 2016, 4.08 percent during 2015, 4.06 percent in 2014, 4.09 percent for 2013, 4.11 percent during 2012, 4.14 percent in 2011, 4.16 percent during 2010, 4.18 percent in 2009, and 4.20 percent for 2008.

The Fallbrook Public Utility District has been allocated 2.35 percent of the 2017 vote. FPUD’s weighted vote was 2.37 percent in 2016, 2.39 percent for 2015, 2.41 percent during 2014, 2.43 percent in 2013, 2.45 percent during 2012, 2.46 percent for 2011, 2.48 percent during 2010, 2.50 percent in 2009, and 2.51 percent for 2008.

The Camp Pendleton weighted vote of 0.10 percent for 2017 is unchanged from 2016. The base had shares of 0.11 percent in 2015, 0.12 percent in 2013 and 2014, 0.13 percent in 2011 and 2012, 0.14 percent in 2009 and 2010, and 0.15 percent in 2008.

The total cumulative financial contribution of all 24 SDCWA member agencies was $12,183,407,729 for the period ending June 30, 2016, an increase from the cumulative total of $11,607,791,641 through the end of 2014-15.

Rainbow’s cumulative contribution was $492,182,417 as of the end of Fiscal Year 2015-16 while the district’s amount through the end of 2014-15 was $472,429,607. FPUD had total contributions of $285,951,374 through the end of 2015-16 and payments of $275,160,167 as of June 30, 2015. The Camp Pendleton cumulative contributions were $12,094,532 through 2015-16 and $12,025,086 through 2014-15.

The SDCWA’s first board meeting of 2017 will take place Jan. 26.