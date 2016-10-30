Rainbow residents needed for planning group

RAINBOW – The Rainbow Community Planning Group (RCPG) is currently seeking applicants to fill seats 6 and 10. The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Vallecitos School District executive boardroom. Meetings are open to the Pubic and public participation is welcome.

Community planning groups advise the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. Rainbow residents who are registered to vote in San Diego County are eligible to join the group as members. The RCPG seeks to ensure that Rainbow resident’s interests are adequately represented regarding property, zoning, land use issues and traffic safety matters.

For further information regarding the RCPG, or to obtain an application for membership, contact the group chairman via email at [email protected] .