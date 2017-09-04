RideFACT offers free rides for San Diego veterans through Dec. 31

SAN DIEGO – Facilitating Access to Coordinated Transportation (FACT), a San Diego County nonprofit, announces a free transportation promotion specifically for San Diego veterans.

From Sept. 1, through Dec. 31, veterans will be able to schedule free transportation on RideFACT, a transportation service operated by FACT, anywhere within urban and suburban San Diego County. In addition to meeting the current needs of veterans for rides, FACT hopes to get a better understanding of the mobility needs and potential demand for transportation in the San Diego veterans’ community.

During this four-month period, all San Diego County veterans will be able to reserve one free round trip per week, for any purpose, anywhere within the RideFACT service area. Rides may be requested one to seven days ahead of the travel date. There is no registration, no age or income criteria or other qualification process for this service. Reservations may be made over the telephone, and the process takes only a few minutes. Companions that are not veterans may be accommodated on a space available basis.

There is no lengthy application or wait time for using RideFACT transportation. Regular one-way fares on RideFACT transportation begin at $2.50 for travel up to 5 miles and are no more than $10 for trips longer than 20 miles within the boundaries of San Diego County. Rides are available between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. A reservation may be requested one to seven days in advance, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. by calling (760) 754-1252 or toll free (888) 924-3228.

RideFACT is funded by a mix of funds including the county’s TransNet, U.S. Department of Transportation’s New Freedom and California’s Transportation Development Act grants.