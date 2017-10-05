Salmon appointed board chair of ACHD

FALLBROOK – Howard Salmon, board vice president of the Fallbrook Regional Health District, has been appointed board chair of the Association of California Healthcare Districts (ACHD).

The ACHD represents healthcare districts throughout the state. The association serves the diverse needs of California’s healthcare districts by enhancing public awareness, training and educating its members and advocating for legislation and regulatory policies that allow healthcare districts to deliver the best possible health services to Californians.

“It is an honor to be elected chairman of the Association of California Healthcare Districts Board,” Salmon said. “District boards are publicly elected to address the unique health needs of their residents.

“ACHD supports and advocates for healthcare districts as they provide services to meet their communities’ specific health requirements,” Salmon continued. “I look forward to continuing to help move ACHD in a new and positive direction.”

Salmon’s career in healthcare includes tenures as a hospital CEO, a healthcare executive and management consultant. Salmon received his master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is certified in that field. He and his wife Leslie moved to Fallbrook in 2011. They have two children, five grandchildren and three dogs.

“We’re delighted to see Howard represent Fallbrook Regional Health District at the statewide level,” executive director Bobbi Palmer said. “It lends us a broader, birds-eye view of the challenges facing community-based health as we continue to innovate locally to address our health disparities.”