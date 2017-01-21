SANDAG launches phase two of regional transportation study

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) has launched phase two of the San Diego Regional Transportation Study, inviting approximately 200,000 households in San Diego County to participate in a survey of their travel behavior. Postcard invitations began to arrive in mailboxes the second week in January.

The information gathered for the study will help transportation planners better understand how, when, and why residents travel in the region. The results will be used to help develop infrastructure projects and programs to better meet regional transportation needs.

Most participants will be asked to use a smartphone application to answer questions about their daily travel choices, with some respondents completing the study online or by phone.

Participants will be prompted to answer questions about when and where they travel; whether they drive alone, carpool, vanpool, walk, bike, or use public transit; and how much their travel activity costs (e.g., parking and transit fares).

The information gathered as part of the study will be presented in summary fashion and will not contain any personally identifiable information. SANDAG is committed to protecting the privacy of survey participants. The agency will not sell, trade, or share any personal information collected in its surveys with any third party.

Participation in the confidential survey is by invitation only. The random selection process will ensure a representative sample of residents with varied demographics and travel behaviors from around the region.

Residents will be invited to participate on a rolling basis, through late February. All of the data is anticipated to be collected by the end of March 2017.

The first phase of the study occurred in fall 2016, during which time about 45,000 households were invited to participate. Between both phases, one in five households in the region will be randomly selected to join the study. A similar study for the San Diego region was completed in 2006. SANDAG typically conducts a study of this magnitude every 10 years.