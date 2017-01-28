SBA invites funding proposals for ‘Boots to Business’

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is inviting funding proposals from non-profit organizations, state, local and tribal government agencies, and institutions of higher learning to provide “Boots to Business” entrepreneurship training to service members, military spouses, and veterans.

The funding competition, offered by SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development (OVBD), will enable delivery of the global Boots to Business program. The program provides entrepreneurial education and training to military service members and spouses (including members of the Reserve and National Guard) via the U.S. Department of Defense’s Transition Assistance Program (TAP).

“More than 50,000 active duty service members and military spouses have completed Boots to Business and are leading the charge to create the next great generation of veteran entrepreneurs,” said Barbara Carson, Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Veterans Business Development. “I look forward to working with SBA grant awardees to introduce service members and military spouses to the vocation of small business ownership.”

Eligible, interested parties should submit their proposal for Program Announcement No.B2B-2017-01 at http://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=291244 by 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 17, 2017. For more information, contact John Lira at [email protected] .

SBA anticipates awarding between one and four cooperative agreements from this grant announcement. A maximum of $2.5 million in funding is available annually for up to five years. The initial award is for 12 months. At the end of the initial grant period, SBA has the option to continue the grant annually, up to an additional four years.

Among other criteria, successful applicants will have a demonstrated history of providing quality entrepreneurship and/or business management training to transitioning service members or veterans.