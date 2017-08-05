ScareCrew prepares for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Scarecrow Days committee, also called the ScareCrew, has been meeting once a week all year, building new and interesting scarecrows that can be displayed around town during the annual Fallbrook Scarecrow Days event in October.

The ScareCrew has tried to “up” the support and assistance of local merchants by organizing several events to help them plan for the monthlong community event, which is designed to bring more tourists to Fallbrook. The first meeting with merchants was held at the Fallbrook Brewing Company for merchants on Main Avenue and nearby side streets. The second and most recent meeting was held at Rosa’s Mexican Food for merchants near Albertsons and the S. Mission Avenue area. Both local establishments graciously opened their businesses to allow merchants and the ScareCrew to meet.

The ScareCrew offered businesses the rental or purchase of a scarecrow, including custom-made options as well. Custom-crafted scarecrows are available only until Aug. 10. The ScareCrew would like to foster partnerships between merchants and Fallbrook Union High School District students who are available to build a sturdy scarecrow to each merchant’s specifications at workshops in August and September.

The cost is $15 per day plus supplies for a build-it-yourself scarecrow at the workshop or to hire a student to build it. Custom scarecrows are $50 minimum. The workshop dates are Aug. 25-27, Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 22-24 at the Donald J. River Interpretive Center (a.k.a. “The Barn”). The Fallbrook Historical Society center is located at 1730 S. Hill Avenue in Fallbrook.

The deadline for setup and planning the Fallbrook Scarecrow Days is Oct. 1, so the committee encourages the community to plan ahead and prepare early.