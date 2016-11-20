Sonic Rocket Productions opens recording studio in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – New recording studio Sonic Rocket Productions, a full-featured recording studio and music production facility, is now open in Fallbrook. It offers a number of services, including music production, audio recording, voice-over, web-development, marketing and promotion.

Sonic Rocket offers affordable packages designed to help artists make, distribute and promote music they love. Sonic-Rocket isn’t just for bands; they have a spacious room perfect for choirs, orchestra or band productions and love to work with churches and schools.

Sonic Rocket grew out of a desire to create an atmosphere that nourishes artists and gives them the freedom to realize their full potential. Each room was designed and constructed to both look and sound its best.

Studio owner Christopher Cash wanted to bring visitors back to the golden age of Rock and Roll and the studio does just that with decor that harkens back to the swinging ’60s. Their equipment is state of the art technology featuring a British recording console, Protools, and an impressive collection of microphones.