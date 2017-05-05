TK Construction receives contract for FPUD interconnection project

The Fallbrook Public Utility District (FPUD) awarded TK Construction a contract to construct an interconnection system.

The 5-0 FPUD board vote March 27 authorized a $148,000 contract for an interconnection between FPUD’s Sachse and De Luz zones.

“This is a really important project from a system operation and reliability point of view,” said FPUD general manager Brian Brady.

“It’s an interconnection between two pressure zones that allows us to move water from Red Mountain into De Luz,” said assistant general manager Jack Bebee.

FPUD’s De Luz operational model study indicated that an interconnection between the Sachse and De Luz zones would improve reliability to move water from Red Mountain into De Luz in the event of an aqueduct shutdown or an emergency.

The interconnection will connect a 14-inch line from the Sachse Zone where it crosses the 30-inch De Luz aqueduct line. In addition to improving the system operation and reliability in the De Luz service area, the interconnection will also allow water to be moved into De Luz when storage tanks are out of service for maintenance reasons.

FPUD staff prepared a design package for the project and solicited bids from general contractors. Four bids were received. TK Construction, which is based in San Bernardino, submitted the low bid of $148,000. M-Rae Engineering, whose headquarters are in Descanso, submitted the next-lowest bid at $177,000.

Although only $75,000 had been budgeted for the interconnection, additional isolation valves were added to the project to improve the ability to isolate the existing pipelines and the valve replacement capital budget will also be used to fund the project.