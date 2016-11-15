The Village Funhouse offers indoor playground





FALLBROOK – Fallbrook has a new place for kids to play and learn. The Village Funhouse is a new indoor playground that opened Oct. 16 at 115 W. Alvarado St. near the intersection of Alvarado and Main Ave.

The playground is air conditioned and has activities for children ages six months to 10 years old. The funhouse includes a wide range of areas including: Babyland, a fenced-in area for children 18 months and younger; the Village, where kids can role play; a Fun Fitness Area, which includes a climbing wall; the Forts and Castle area, with two slides, ladder and ball pit; and a video game room for the older kids (parent must check out games with front desk).

The Village Funhouse is a family-owned business. With a background in childcare, creator and owner Jessica Robinson saw a need for more family activities in Fallbrook.

“Children only have a short period of time to be carefree and play hard,” said Robinson. “I want this to be a fun and safe place where families can come together.”

For parents, there are comfortable couches, snacks and drinks for sale, and space for watching the game and hanging out on football Sundays. Adults are free and must be present for direct supervision of their children. Socks are required at all times.

The Village Funhouse is open Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The whole Funhouse can be rented for a private party. For cost and more information, call (760) 723-PLAY (7529) or visit The Village Funhouse on Facebook.