Village News Inc./Reeder Media introduces Lee Yates and Tiffany Yang to digital services dept.

FALLBROOK – Village News, Inc. announces the addition of two employees, Lee Yates and Tiffany Yang, to the Digital Services/Marketing department.

Yates and Yang, both with prior experience in creating and managing digital advertising/media and social media campaigns, SEO/SEM, blogging, website building, lead generation, mass communication, and development of branding strategies, are serving Village News and Valley News advertisers, as well as customers outside the area.

Publisher Julie Reeder said, “We are so excited to bring these talented young people onboard who understand how to work with our customers that want to have more of a presence online and reach more customers 24/7. It’s important these days to have a mobile friendly site so that Google will rank it higher, utilize social media along with print, and also to manage your business’s reputation online. Someone may be hurting your business with bad reviews and comments that you aren’t aware of. We monitor 4,000 sites daily for our customers and help them protect their business. While we’ve been doing this work for a year, Lee and Tiffany are a great addition to the group.”

Village News, Inc is the print media organization responsible for publishing Village News, Valley News, Anza Valley Outlook, Lifestyle and Sourcebook magazines. Its expansion into digital services launched last year under the name Reeder Media.

As Reeder Media, the company has been providing helpful online marketing and resources for existing and new clients. Services offered include social media management, lead generation, reputation management, SEO and SEM, website design, content creation, video and many other digital marketing tools.

In addition to the team of about 35 people, Reeder Media’s digital services team consists of Andrew Reeder, Tiffany Yang and Lee Yates. Each member specializes in utilizing various online marketing tools to help clients reach and engage new audiences. The team will help clients understand the ins and outs of digital services, from explaining the importance of keywords to the most trending social media platforms.

Clients will also stay informed with continuous reports detailing how their business’s website traffic, social media metrics and keywords are performing. In addition, every sales representative at Village News and Valley News can help new and current advertisers upgrade to digital marketing packages.