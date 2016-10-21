Youngren Construction recognized by Homes for our Troops

FALLBROOK – On the weekend of Sept. 24, Homes for our Troops honored Youngren Construction for the 16 homes it has built for their Southern California veterans. On Sunday, Sept. 25, they awarded the 25th California home and 225th overall home to SSgt Hans Blum in Redlands.

Homes for our troops is a non-profit organization who’s mission is building homes and rebuilding lives. They provide a mortgage free, adapted home to the men and women of the armed forces who have been severely injured since 9/11.

The next Southern California build will be in Fallbrook for PFC Isaac Blunt.