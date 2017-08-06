Youngren recognized for supporting veterans

FALLBROOK – At the Fallbrook Women’s Connection brunch held on July 21, Scott Youngren of Youngren Construction and former Marine Julian Torres were honored for their community service by several area officials.

Youngren and his company have built 20 homes in southern California for wounded warriors in all branches of military service in partner with Homes for Our Troops (HFOT). He gave a presentation on those adaptive homes at the brunch.

Torres is a recipient of one of those homes in Fallbrook; he and his wife spoke about how their adaptive home has simplified and forever changed their lives for the better. Torres now helps other veterans and serves as a member of HFOT’s Veteran Action and Advisory Team.

In attendance at the brunch were Aaron Andrews from Senator Joel Anderson’s office, Haley Peterson from Supervisor Bill Horn’s office, and Kristy MacDougal from Assemblymember Marie Waldron’s office. Youngren and Torres received certificates of appreciation from those offices.