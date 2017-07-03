AAUW mentor/mentees celebrate abiding friendships

FALLBROOK – On June 17, 2017, AAUW held a celebration to recognize both its mentees and mentors in the home of AAUW mentor Kathy Bierbrauer.

For many years, the organization has matched young girls in the community with various AAUW members as part of its mission to promote education and equity for women. The mentors and mentees meet periodically and engage in social, educational and cultural events.

Just one of the many outcomes of mentor/mentee pairings is that friendships of enduring quality grow and last well beyond the initial mentoring period. This was clearly in evidence at this year’s party.

Judy Barnett, a former mentor who now lives in Oregon, took the time to come and speak with the group. Peggy Scudder, a great promoter of Fallbrook’s AAUW, also addressed the party, along with her stepdaughter, Ashley Scudder, who came from Orange County. Ashley has had many years of experience with the AVID Program (Advancement Via Individual Determination).

Berenice Almaguer also spoke. She is a former mentee of AAUW member Terri Keyes. Bernice has just completed her fourth year at UCSD and is going on to pursue her PhD. She shared some of her experiences as a past mentee with those present. Many other mentees gave descriptions of their rewarding experiences in the program.

Those interested in joining AAUW can contact Teresa Fiske at [email protected]