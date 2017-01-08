Alumni contribute to Toys for Tots

Delivering Toys for Tots are, from left, Aidan Keith, a senior at Fallbrook High School and an employee at Ged's Bakery; Cathy Casper Alexander, Class of '63; Jan Mahr Owen, Class of 60; and Dave Alexander, friend of the Fallbrook Alumni Association.
FALLBROOK – Members and friends of the Fallbrook Alumni Association gathered Dec. 11 for a Farmhouse Christmas Potluck at the home of Jan Owen, president. Arriving with a favorite dish to share, and toys for girls and boys tucked in a bag, they celebrated a wonderful year of accomplishments – a year filled with lots of fun and hard work while helping students at Fallbrook High School.

With holiday enthusiasm, each brought new unwrapped toys for the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program, an added pleasure for the “Forever Warriors”. Following the potluck dinner, the toys were gathered and delivered to an awaiting Toys for Tots collection box located at Ged’s Bakery Café on Main Avenue. The box was filled to overflowing as were the hearts of all who participated.

Throughout the year the Fallbrook Alumni Association hosts several events, all intending to promote community and school spirit alike. Anyone wishing more information regarding these events can contact Owen at [email protected] or visit fuhsalumni.org.

