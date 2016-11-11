Alumni are welcomed back to FUHS

Alumni on a tour of Fallbrook High School include, from right to left, front row, Bob Bekins, Jim Price, Trish Yzerman, Scott Atkins, Bonnie McTavish, Sally Baldwin; back row, Bob Johnston, Jon Wetzel, Nick Hinchliff, JoAnne Earls Robbins, and Nancy Earls Malone.
FALLBROOK – On Oct. 15, Fallbrook Union High School’s Helping Hands club members students Brandon Lopez, Emily Elnger and club advisor and parent liaison Nicole Webb gave a tour to some Fallbrook High School alumni.

“The alumni tour was a great experience. I expected to just come to get community service but by the end of it I got that and so much more. I learned things about this school that I would have never expected. My favorite part about talking to all the alumni would be learning about what was here as far as buildings when different years attended,” said Current FUHS student Emily Elnger. “There was a man that attended right about the time the school opened and it was hard to believe that there was nothing here. There wasn’t even a gym, and most shocking there wasn’t even a cafeteria! Now that I know what was and wasn’t here and what these people had to do in their everyday life at this high school, I feel honored and privileged to walk the same halls and learn in the same rooms as the generations before me.”

“My sister Nancy and I very much enjoyed the tour of the ‘new and improved’ campus,” said JoAnne Earls Robbins, Class of 1964. “As different as it looks in many ways, there are still some of the old, familiar places that still tug at the heart strings all these years later.”

“From my perspective, the tour provided a great opportunity to see what has changed in the last 50 years and interact with current administration and students,” said Scott Atkins, Class of 1965. “I drive by the school many times a week and I had no idea how extensive the changes have been. The school is impressive with its excellent use of the property and many opportunities for students to optimize their education. Thank you and your student assistants for a job well done.”

Alumni on the tour of the high school are, right to left, front row, Jan Mahr Owen, ’60; JoAnne Earls Robbins, ’64; Nancy Earls Malone, ’61; Trish Yzerman, ’65; Jim Price, ’65; Brandon Lopez, ’17; Emily Elnger, ’17; Bob Bekins ’65; Jon Wetzel ’65; rear, right to left, Sally Baldwin ‘66 in back; Bob Johnston, ’58; Bonnie McTavish, ’66; Nick Hinchliff, ’61; and Scott Atkins, ’65.

Alumni tour the Fallbrook High School Library.

Jim Price stands outside of the office that his father, Newt Price, occupied in the years 1958 to 1962 when he was FUHS principal!

